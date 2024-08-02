Zimbabwe police widen arrests

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Zimbabwe have intensified their crackdown on human rights activists and opposition politicians, arresting over 10 individuals nationwide ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit scheduled in Harare.The arrests include prominent activists like Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Samuel Gwenzi, and Vusumuzi Moyo, who were reportedly tortured by suspected State agents at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.In Mutasa, a rights defender was also arrested and brutally assaulted. Several others, including 11 residents in Mutare and clergyman Kevin Nyamakanga, have been arrested under accusations related to public violence and unsanctioned meetings. Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and ZNSU leader Emmanuel Sitima were also detained.Pro-democracy campaigner Bruce Moyo was arrested in Bulawayo for allegedly staging an anti-government protest. The activists, including those in Kariba who protested for the release of detained CCC leader Jameson Timba, are facing serious charges and legal proceedings. Reports indicate severe mistreatment, including torture and assault, by State agents during these arrests.