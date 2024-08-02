Dexter Nduna outlines ambitious plan to transform Zimbabwe mining

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dexter Nduna, ZANU-PF's chairman for resource mobilisation and revenue generation, has outlined an ambitious plan to transform Zimbabwe's mining and agricultural sectors.Recently appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Nduna aims to enhance economic growth by maximizing the value of the country's natural resources. He is working to rejuvenate the mining industry by partnering with existing businesses and acquiring struggling ones, with a focus on value addition, such as producing ferrochrome from chrome ore instead of exporting it raw.Nduna also plans to establish refineries, with an estimated cost of US$5.2 billion, to process platinum and other minerals locally, which he believes will increase economic returns. Additionally, he intends to develop factories to manufacture catalytic converters from platinum, further boosting the country's mineral value.In agriculture, Nduna's committee is seeking to transform the sector by providing necessary tools and machinery without relying on external capital. He plans to support struggling farms with capital and irrigation equipment, and to utilize water from sources like the nearly full Tugwi-Mukosi Dam to enhance agricultural productivity.