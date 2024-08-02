Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe corruption fuelling medicine shortages

by Staff reporter
Transparency International Zimbabwe (TI-Z) has criticized the government for its failure to tackle corruption within the medicine supply chain, which has led to critical drug shortages and a thriving black market.

A recent corruption risk assessment conducted in partnership with the Canadian embassy exposed significant inefficiencies and corruption in the procurement of medicines. The research revealed problems such as ineffective evaluation procedures, favoritism, bribery, and political interference in supplier selection.
The consequences of this corruption are particularly harsh for vulnerable groups, including women and adolescent mothers, who are facing high costs for essential healthcare services that should be government-funded.

TI-Z's findings call for urgent reforms, including the implementation of e-procurement systems as outlined in the 2018 Public Procurement Act, to address these issues and improve the integrity of the healthcare sector.

