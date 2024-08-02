Warriors star on the move

News / National

by Staff reporter

Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering a loan move for Zimbabwean forward Tawanda Chirewa, though no decision has been made yet. Chirewa, 20, who impressed last season, might be loaned out due to the team's depth in attacking positions. Coach Gary O'Neil believes a loan could benefit Chirewa's development.Chirewa is currently in the U.S. with Wolves for pre-season, wearing jersey number 28, and started in a recent friendly match against Crystal Palace. He made his Wolves debut in January 2024 and has appeared in eight Premier League matches so far.For his growth, a loan move might be beneficial, as it would guarantee him regular first-team football. Chirewa is also expected to be part of Zimbabwe’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.Meanwhile, Chirewa's teammate Leon Chiwome, who recently signed a new contract with Wolves until 2028, is set to stay with the club. Chiwome, who has represented England at junior levels, has not yet played for Zimbabwe and was previously called up but had to withdraw.