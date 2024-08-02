Zimbabwe pushes hard to join Kazungula Bridge project

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is actively seeking to join the Kazungula Bridge project, a key regional trade route completed in 2021 and funded by international lenders including the African Development Bank, JICA, and the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund. The bridge, built jointly by Zambia and Botswana, was initially pursued without Zimbabwe's participation due to sanctions and political circumstances.With the bridge aimed at enhancing regional integration and supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pushed for Zimbabwe’s inclusion. A special committee has been formed to review Zimbabwe's bid, focusing on legal, financial, and technical aspects necessary for its full integration.Discussions are ongoing about Zimbabwe’s financial contribution and the implications of joining the project, as Zimbabwe was not involved in the original funding. Additionally, there is a border dispute related to the bridge's location that Zimbabwe and Botswana are working to resolve.The Kazungula Bridge, which facilitates trade and transport between Zambia and Botswana, is managed by the Kazungula Bridge Authority and funded by toll fees. The inclusion of Zimbabwe in this initiative is seen as a strategic move to boost regional economic development and align with AfCFTA goals.