Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fresh alarm raised over attempts to constrict NGO Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration is pushing the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill, seen as a strategy to restrict civil society amidst a weakened opposition. 
The bill, introduced in 2021, aims to regulate NGOs under the guise of preventing money laundering and terrorism financing but has faced significant resistance from civic rights groups.
The High Court previously struck down a directive requiring NGOs to submit work plans, labeling it unconstitutional. Despite this, the administration's efforts to constrain civil society continue, alongside criticisms for using legal measures to undermine opposition parties, such as the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The Patriotic Act, another controversial law, criminalizes discussions of sanctions and military interventions and has been used to suppress dissent. 
Following the 2023 elections, which saw the ruling Zanu-PF gain a stronger parliamentary majority, the government has faced accusations of electoral manipulation by the NGO Forever Associates Zimbabwe (Faz), which is linked to the Central Intelligence Organisation.
The PVO Bill, which Mnangagwa has yet to sign into law, has sparked disruptions during public consultations and is criticized for stifling civil society and donor funding. Analysts argue that the bill is part of a broader strategy to target and weaken organizations critical of the government and those pushing for political change.

Source - the independent
More on: #Mnangagwa, #PVO, #Zanu-PF

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

Fake Zimbabwe nurse carries out 4 operations

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Violent Zanu-PF youth chairman gets 2-year-jail sentence

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Hate attacks on Zimbabwe magistrates condemned

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

SADC Summit brings problems for Zimbabwe vendors

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF wields axe on young MPs

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chief Bango protects his supper, threatens villager over Gukurahundi petition

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

ANC's white coalition partner demands change of SADC Summit venue

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Police disrupt Chinhoyi CCC MP's birthday bash

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Clergy urges Mnangagwa to stick to presidential term limit

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for Sadc payments platform

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabweans flock to American cruise ship industry

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Sadc indaba puts Zimbabwe electoral dispute on the back burner

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

ZiG uncertainties to frustrate GDP forecasts

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe white farmers reject 'bad deal'

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe ranked 30th in budget survey

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe nurses hint at fresh strikes

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Black-listed govt suppliers face arrest

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe pushes hard to join Kazungula Bridge project

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Warriors star on the move

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

High Court dismisses convicted cop's bribery appeal

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe corruption fuelling medicine shortages

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Dexter Nduna outlines ambitious plan to transform Zimbabwe mining

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe police widen arrests

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Businesses urged to keep financial records or risk imprisonment

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Bishop praises Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe changes schools' closing date for examination classes

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF shadow MP to host health expo in Magwegwe

5 hrs ago | 18 Views

Chiwenga family transforms Dekezi High

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

CCC councillor arrested for illegal protest

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's ZIDA attracts US$1,8bn investment

5 hrs ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa warns mischief brewers

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Ex-Zipra member declared national hero

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa's wife visits jailed women and their children

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe claims gatherings not banned ahead of Sadc Summit

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

500 benefits from Zimbabwe's Presidential scholarships

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Khama Billiat making a strong impact in the PSL

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe's Cox ends Olympics campaign on a low

5 hrs ago | 20 Views

UN's $430m drought appeal for Zimbabwe falls short

02 Aug 2024 at 14:18hrs | 428 Views

Ramaphosa has long been engaging Helen Zille for a coalition

02 Aug 2024 at 14:15hrs | 820 Views

Helen Zille says South Africa's GNU was a lie

02 Aug 2024 at 14:10hrs | 2022 Views

The accomplished David Robinson

02 Aug 2024 at 12:17hrs | 281 Views

Imperialist embassies goes after Sadc over Mnangagwa's firm hand

02 Aug 2024 at 11:57hrs | 1619 Views

Mnangagwa's govt commits to continue road rehab

02 Aug 2024 at 10:44hrs | 696 Views

Mnangagwa should know that demonstrations at international events are nothing new

02 Aug 2024 at 10:40hrs | 627 Views

Stop the Victimisation of Chidimma Adetshina, she is a black African

02 Aug 2024 at 10:37hrs | 288 Views

Kamala Harris only recently turned black

02 Aug 2024 at 08:20hrs | 1636 Views

SA Home Affairs to clamp down on visa corruption

02 Aug 2024 at 08:07hrs | 931 Views

Dynamos in a failed transfer window

02 Aug 2024 at 08:06hrs | 232 Views

Chamisa's lawyer reports Zimbabwe army commander to Sadc

02 Aug 2024 at 07:39hrs | 1272 Views