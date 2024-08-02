Zimbabwe nurses hint at fresh strikes

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's public sector nurses are threatening strike action if their demand for increased salaries is not met. The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) is pushing for a minimum salary of US$840 per month, while current earnings average US$400, combining ZiG and US dollars.Negotiations for better pay and working conditions have been ongoing for years, leading to periodic strikes, with significant deadlocks occurring about two years ago. Zina president Enock Dongo emphasized the need for swift government action to prevent a strike and improve nurses' salaries and accommodations.A recent survey of major hospitals has exposed severe issues in Zimbabwe's health system, including drug shortages, poor infrastructure, and inadequate medical equipment. These problems have led to long patient waits and high out-of-pocket expenses for medicines, sometimes paid for by doctors themselves.Dongo stressed that without addressing these concerns, nurses would be left with no choice but to strike, which could further impact patient care. He called on the government to respond urgently to prevent a strike and resolve the ongoing grievances. Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora did not comment on the situation.