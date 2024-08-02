Zimbabwe ranked 30th in budget survey

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's global position on the Open Budget Survey (OBS) has improved, with the country now ranked 30th out of 125 countries. The OBS, conducted by the International Budget Partnership (IBP), measures and compares transparency, public participation, and oversight in budget management.Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube highlighted Zimbabwe's commitment to transparent public fund management. The country has been participating in the OBS since 2019 and has seen steady improvement, moving from 41st place in 2019 to 30th in the 2023 survey.In Sub-Saharan Africa, Zimbabwe is ranked third, behind South Africa and Benin. The survey assesses transparency, participation, and oversight based on eight key budget documents.Despite these advancements, reports from the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) reveal ongoing challenges in public fund management, including poor revenue collection, inadequate debt management, and compromised governance structures. Local authorities also face issues with timely financial reporting.