Zimbabweans flock to American cruise ship industry

News / National

by Staff reporter

This year, over 2,000 Zimbabwean migrant workers are set to enter the U.S. cruise ship industry, a significant migration trend due to dwindling job opportunities in Zimbabwe.Anthony Pagliai from the U.S. Embassy in Harare reported that approximately 20% of visas granted to Zimbabweans are for cruise ship roles, with this sector booming post-COVID-19.Zimbabweans are now widely represented across major cruise liners, with some earning up to $1,500 per week, a stark contrast to the much lower wages available in Zimbabwe. This trend reflects broader migration patterns in Africa as workers seek better opportunities abroad.The migration is driven by Zimbabwe's economic challenges, including a recent reduction in growth forecasts to 2% due to severe drought and declining commodity prices. U.S. officials have expressed concerns over Zimbabwe's investment climate, which has further limited job opportunities.Additionally, nearly 2,000 Zimbabweans are studying in the U.S., with the country being a top destination for higher education abroad. This trend highlights education as a key pathway for Zimbabweans seeking to work and live in the U.S.