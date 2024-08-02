Clergy urges Mnangagwa to stick to presidential term limit

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his commitment to step down after his second term ends in 2028, in line with the country’s Constitution. During a recent press conference, the ZCC urged adherence to constitutional provisions to ensure a smooth transition of power and democratic succession.Mnangagwa, currently facing pressure from some Zanu-PF supporters to extend his presidency beyond the allowed two terms, reaffirmed his intention to honor the term limits. His close ally, Daniel Garwe, has endorsed Mnangagwa for a third term, which has caused friction within the party, particularly with VP Constantino Chiwenga's camp.Bishop Ignatius Makumbe of the ZCC Supervisory Council praised Mnangagwa’s pledge and called on both the President and citizens to respect the constitutional limits. He highlighted the ZCC’s commitment to promoting constitutional rule and peaceful democratic processes, stressing the need to address politically motivated violence and other issues impacting the country's political stability.