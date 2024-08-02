Latest News Editor's Choice


Police disrupt Chinhoyi CCC MP's birthday bash

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
On Friday evening, heavily armed Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers interrupted a birthday party for Chinhoyi's opposition MP Leslie Mhangwa at Pa Car Wash Restaurant. The police, equipped with AK-47 rifles and accompanied by German Shepherd dogs, arrived at around 5:30 PM and ordered all guests to disperse, including those not associated with the event.

MP Mhangwa criticized the police's actions as excessive, questioning the need to inform the police about a private birthday gathering. His brother, Paradzayi, was detained and taken to Chinhoyi Central Police Station. Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agents were also present during the incident.

The disruption occurred shortly after ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi had publicly dismissed claims that all public gatherings were banned in light of the upcoming SADC Summit. Nyathi urged the public to follow laws to help maintain order.


