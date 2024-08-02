Latest News Editor's Choice


ANC's white coalition partner demands change of SADC Summit venue

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Democratic Alliance (DA), a South African opposition party, has urged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to relocate its upcoming summit from Zimbabwe due to ongoing human rights abuses. The DA calls on South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, to demand a venue change for the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit, scheduled for August 17, 2024, in Harare.

The DA cites recent state-sponsored crackdowns on pro-democracy activists in Zimbabwe, including the detention of opposition politician Jameson Timba and 77 activists, and the arrest of four democracy activists at Robert Mugabe International Airport. The DA argues that the Zimbabwean government's actions violate SADC's founding principles of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. They stress that holding the summit in Harare would endorse Zimbabwe's alleged abuses and undermine SADC's principles.

The DA is calling for a firm stance from South Africa and SADC to uphold democratic values and ensure the summit is held in a location that respects these principles.


Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #ANC, #Sadc, #Summit

