SADC Summit brings problems for Zimbabwe vendors

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Some 300 vendors operating along main roads in Chivhu will go without incomes for the next three weeks after Government removed them from their stalls to paint a clean picture of the country to delegates coming for the SADC Summit.

Vendors who spoke to The Mirror on condition of anonymity said the action was taken although they paid for their permits to Chikomba Rural District Council.

Chikomba Informal Traders Association (CITA) chairperson Shephered Jongwe said instead of bringing joy and business to the people, the SADC Summit has become some sort of evil to them.

Chivhu has no industry and residents survive on buying and selling to travelers passing through the transit town.

The most affected vendors are based at Eat n Lick premises, Masvingo Bus Terminus, Chicken Inn and Harare Bus Terminus.

Chikomba RDC CEO Bullen Chiwara could not be reached for a comment as his phone went unanswered.

Chikomba Informal Traders Association Chairperson Shephered Jongwe the SADC Summit has become an evil to informal traders though there is nothing much they can do about it.

"The summit has become some sort of evil to informal traders. We live from hand to mouth and the closure of our business means that there is no food for children at home," said Jongwe.

CCC Ward 11 Councilor, Collen Zvarevashe said that Government is punishing residents with the blanket closure of market stalls.

"This predicament we are in is a result of bad governance. Why are they afraid to show the world the real we?" asked Zvarevashe.

An elderly woman said she look after her children and grandchildren and she said she doesn't know how she is going to feed them without vending.


Source - The Mirror
