Violent Zanu-PF youth chairman gets 2-year-jail sentence

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The violent Zanu-PF, Masvingo provincial youth chairman Delight Mandebvu has been convicted of assault and slapped with a two-year jail sentence.

Masvingo Magistrate, Franklin Mkwananzi suspended the whole custodial sentence today after considering that the accused suffered a broken leg during the melee.

Mandebvu was dragged to court after he assaulted former Masvingo Mayor and lawyer Collen Maboke, his wife and a relative after their vehicle sideswiped along Masvingo Mutare Highway.

Mandebvu will go to jail if he commits any offence to do with violence in the next five years.

Mandebvu's left foot was run over by a vehicle as he was assaulting the trio. Medical reports showed that the foot is permanently damaged.

Mandebvu was convicted after the court concluded that his defense had loopholes and that it did not make sense for Maboke to run him over after a small misunderstanding following the side swap.

Maboke, his wife Tariro and relative Simbarashe Matyei's statements corroborated and were consistent with the injuries recorded on their medical reports.

The incident happened on March 2, 2024, at the 45km peg along the Masvingo – Bikita road at night. Maboke's vehicle was being driven by his wife. After side-swiping, Mandebvu made a U-turn, pursued Maboke's vehicle and blocked it after 10km.

Mandebvu disembarked from the vehicle accompanied by several men, and they assaulted Maboke, his wife and Matyei who was allegedly struck with a bottle in the face.


Source - The Mirror
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Jail, #Violent

