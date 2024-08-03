Cyprianos sets new national record

News / National

by Staff reporter

Swimmer Denilson Cyprianos made his debut appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this morning, setting a new personal best and a national record in the men's 200m backstroke at the Paris La Defense Arena. Competing in Heat One, Cyprianos placed sixth in lane seven with a time of 2 minutes 01.91 seconds, surpassing his previous personal best of 2 minutes 01.96 seconds, which he set at the African Games in Ghana.Despite his impressive performance, Cyprianos fell short of qualification for the semi-finals, as only the fastest 16 swimmers advanced. He was ranked 28th overall, missing out on a chance to compete further but still marking a significant achievement with his new record.The heat was won by Australia's Se-Bom Lee, who finished with a time of 1 minute 58.30 seconds. Kane Follows from New Zealand placed third with the same time, followed closely by David Gerchick, who clocked in at 1 minute 58.79 seconds.