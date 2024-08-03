Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe police bolster deployments ahead of summit

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will deploy adequate personnel to maintain law and order during the upcoming SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, as well as the Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day holidays next week.

ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi assured robust security measures to ensure a peaceful environment for these high-profile events, stating that the necessary deployments have been made. The police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga will issue a statement soon to reiterate ZRP's readiness to maintain peace during these occasions.

The deployments come in response to attempts by opposition activists to instigate violence ahead of the summit. Commissioner Nyathi emphasized that police would also focus on dealing with rogue motorists to enforce road safety rules, urging motorists to reciprocate government efforts in road repairs by adhering to safety regulations. President Mnangagwa, speaking after commissioning the rebuilt Holy Cross Dam in Chirumhanzu, warned those causing unrest would face the full wrath of the law, emphasizing the nation's commitment to peace and hospitality for its visitors.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, at a press conference in Harare, warned that foreign-sponsored opposition elements attempting to cause violent protests during the SADC summit would be met with decisive action from law enforcement. He called on the nation to disregard misleading social media messages from opposition groups and assured that the country has adequate laws to deal with those promoting lawlessness.

Source - The Sunday Mail

