Road rehab shifts to suburbs

News / National

by Staff reporter

A major road rehabilitation programme targeting residential areas is set to commence this week, shifting the Government's focus from major trunk roads to addressing the deteriorating state of local roads.Harare has already begun work in suburbs like Warren Park, Kambuzuma, and Dzivaresekwa, improving traffic flow.Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe noted that this initiative is part of a broader urban renewal programme nationwide.The Harare City Council has started refurbishing many sub-arterial roads using their resources, with plans to commission new roads soon. This road rehabilitation is a key component of a long-term strategy to enhance the country's landscape and connectivity, continuing beyond the SADC summit. Additionally, Harare's urban renewal includes a major clean-up campaign, Operation Chenesa Harare 2, aimed at beautifying the city.The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has taken over key roads in Harare's residential areas, damaged during the construction of main roads.Permanent Secretary Engineer Joy Makumbe emphasized the Ministry's readiness to support residential road repairs.Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume highlighted the Central Government's assistance in developing and maintaining residential roads, including efforts to acquire new equipment for ongoing road maintenance.