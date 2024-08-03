Zanu-PF congratulates Venezuela's Maduro

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has sent a congratulatory message to the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) following President Nicolas Maduro's re-election in the general elections held last Sunday. President Maduro won a third consecutive term with 51.21 percent of the vote.In a statement, ZANU-PF Secretary-General Dr. Obert Mpofu reiterated the party's support for Venezuela under Maduro's leadership, praising his efforts in economic development and poverty alleviation.Dr. Mpofu also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral economic ties between Venezuela and Zimbabwe, mentioning the recent meeting of the Zimbabwe-Venezuela Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation in Caracas. He emphasized ZANU-PF's unwavering support for PSUV and wished Venezuela peace and harmony as it continues to defend its sovereignty.