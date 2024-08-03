Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Former UZ lecturer assists underprivileged students

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The University of Zimbabwe's engineering department is experiencing a positive transformation thanks to educational grants from Dr. Peter Ward and his family.

The Ward Engineering Science Trust (WEST) scholarship, established in 2019 in honor of their late mother Ms. Monica Fiorini, supports bright students from underprivileged backgrounds. So far, 12 students have benefited, with six graduates now employed in Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical Engineering fields, and the remaining six currently studying.

Dr. Ward expressed his satisfaction with the scholarship's impact, noting the rewarding experience of seeing students excel and secure excellent jobs.

The Ward family's efforts have also fostered a beneficial relationship between the University of Zimbabwe and the University of British Columbia in Canada.

Funded by Ms. Fiorini's estate, the trust reflects the Ward family's deep connection to the University of Zimbabwe, where both Dr. Ward and his wife Dr. Rabab once served as lecturers.

The family, now based in Canada, returned to Zimbabwe for an emotional reunion with the scholarship recipients, including five female beneficiaries.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Lecturer, #Scholarship,

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

Zimbabwe politician arrested for 2019 anti-government protests

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

No demos during SADC Summit, begs Muzorewa

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa ally summoned to police station

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa's 2028 retirement mask falls off

2 hrs ago | 439 Views

Ex-CCC organizer jailed 36 months

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF threatened by CCC activities in its strongholds

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man stabs ex-lover over US$40

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man assaults peacemaker

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

SA truck intercepted with cigarettes contraband at border

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe changes name

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Trio fatally attacks friend with broken beer bottle

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bosso team bus breaks down en route to Chegutu

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Man steals neighbours' cow, wife helps him slaughter it

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Gunshots at mine grab

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

China plays key role in Zimbabwe's path to industrialisation

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume charged over CCC's June 16 event

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Guvamatanga faces censure over outburst

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Ex-CCC candidate arrested in 'bizarre' case

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Gold panner caught raping mental patient

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Virtual sittings commence at Bulawayo magistrates' courts

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Revenue shortfall hits Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

National Hero 'Jack Mpofu' burial tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Enos Nkala widow gets peace order

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Olympian Cyprianos comes home

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Sadc summit preparations complete

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Fortune hunters invade Chiefs' courts

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Grobbelaar fumes at ZIFA's stupid decision

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe's sprint star in good spirits

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Customers cry foul as airtime mysteriously disappears

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Venezuela's Maduro

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Road rehab shifts to suburbs

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe police bolster deployments ahead of summit

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Cyprianos sets new national record

5 hrs ago | 14 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean cattle rancher shatters auction records in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Fake Zimbabwe nurse carries out 4 operations

03 Aug 2024 at 16:23hrs | 2024 Views

Violent Zanu-PF youth chairman gets 2-year-jail sentence

03 Aug 2024 at 15:55hrs | 816 Views

Hate attacks on Zimbabwe magistrates condemned

03 Aug 2024 at 15:55hrs | 991 Views

SADC Summit brings problems for Zimbabwe vendors

03 Aug 2024 at 15:54hrs | 785 Views

Zanu-PF wields axe on young MPs

03 Aug 2024 at 15:54hrs | 1290 Views

Chief Bango protects his supper, threatens villager over Gukurahundi petition

03 Aug 2024 at 13:13hrs | 1104 Views

ANC's white coalition partner demands change of SADC Summit venue

03 Aug 2024 at 13:12hrs | 1284 Views

Police disrupt Chinhoyi CCC MP's birthday bash

03 Aug 2024 at 13:12hrs | 391 Views

Clergy urges Mnangagwa to stick to presidential term limit

03 Aug 2024 at 13:11hrs | 335 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for Sadc payments platform

03 Aug 2024 at 13:05hrs | 367 Views

Zimbabweans flock to American cruise ship industry

03 Aug 2024 at 13:05hrs | 1097 Views

Sadc indaba puts Zimbabwe electoral dispute on the back burner

03 Aug 2024 at 13:04hrs | 439 Views

ZiG uncertainties to frustrate GDP forecasts

03 Aug 2024 at 12:57hrs | 156 Views

Zimbabwe white farmers reject 'bad deal'

03 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 1045 Views

Zimbabwe ranked 30th in budget survey

03 Aug 2024 at 12:55hrs | 109 Views