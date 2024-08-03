Former UZ lecturer assists underprivileged students

News / National

by Staff reporter

The University of Zimbabwe's engineering department is experiencing a positive transformation thanks to educational grants from Dr. Peter Ward and his family.The Ward Engineering Science Trust (WEST) scholarship, established in 2019 in honor of their late mother Ms. Monica Fiorini, supports bright students from underprivileged backgrounds. So far, 12 students have benefited, with six graduates now employed in Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical Engineering fields, and the remaining six currently studying.Dr. Ward expressed his satisfaction with the scholarship's impact, noting the rewarding experience of seeing students excel and secure excellent jobs.The Ward family's efforts have also fostered a beneficial relationship between the University of Zimbabwe and the University of British Columbia in Canada.Funded by Ms. Fiorini's estate, the trust reflects the Ward family's deep connection to the University of Zimbabwe, where both Dr. Ward and his wife Dr. Rabab once served as lecturers.The family, now based in Canada, returned to Zimbabwe for an emotional reunion with the scholarship recipients, including five female beneficiaries.