Gunshots at mine grab

News / National

by Staff reporter

A suspected instigator of the recent violence at Element Minerals Mine in Shamva, Mashonaland Central province, has reportedly vowed to defy a court order following his release on bail.Josphat Zvomuya, a Zanu-PF youth leader, and his militant group were arrested after the incident, which resulted in 46 injuries from gunshots fired at the mine.Zvomuya was granted US$100 bail, while other members were denied bail and are scheduled to return to court on August 5, facing charges of public violence.Following his release, Zvomuya, along with Zanu-PF Shamva district coordinating committee chairperson Obert Muchemwa, district chairperson Tongai Mazwienzara, and councillor Ernest Manyara, reportedly held an unsanctioned meeting.The group discussed plans to protest against the Mines Ministry's decision to evict them from Element Minerals Mine, which they intended to seize. According to sources, the meeting involved plotting a demonstration against the ministry.Zvomuya is also accused of invoking President Emmerson Mnangagwa's name in the alleged mine grab. Muchemwa confirmed Zvomuya's arrest but denied involvement in the matter, distancing himself from the dispute.Despite this, Muchemwa is reportedly playing a significant role in the mine grab and participated in the contentious meeting.The province has seen a surge in mine grabs, with some individuals exploiting their Zanu-PF connections to seize gold-rich mines.