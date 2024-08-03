Latest News Editor's Choice


Man steals neighbours' cow, wife helps him slaughter it

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A 44-year-old man from Chinonge, Binga, Nephias Mwembe, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing and slaughtering a cow.

Mwembe, with his wife's assistance, took the cow from grazing lands, slaughtered it, and was later found in possession of the remains.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) reported that Mwembe appeared before the Binga Magistrates' Court on stock theft charges.

On June 23, 2024, the complainant had left his cattle unattended in the Chinonge grazing lands. The following day, Mwembe stole one of the cows and took it home, where he enlisted his wife's help to slaughter it.

The complainant, tracking the spoor of his missing cow, discovered a burning cowhide near Mwembe's homestead and reported the incident to the police. When authorities investigated, they found Mwembe with parts of the carcass, which the complainant identified as his missing cow. The stolen cow was valued at US$300, but none of the stolen property was recovered.

Mwembe received a 12-year prison sentence, with 3 years suspended, resulting in an effective 9-year sentence, according to the NPAZ.

Source - The Chronicle
