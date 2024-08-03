Bosso team bus breaks down en route to Chegutu

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Highlanders team bus reportedly broke down while en route to their Week 23 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Chegutu Pirates at Baobab Stadium, scheduled for this afternoon.The players and technical staff had departed from Bulawayo for Mhondoro on Saturday, having set up camp in Kwekwe before moving to Mhondoro on Sunday.The news of the breakdown was disclosed during the ongoing Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).Highlanders' leadership, including chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, vice-chairman Fiso Siziba, and the secretary-general, were seen engaging in multiple side discussions, working to address the situation.They are reportedly reaching out to Bosso fans in Ngezi for assistance.