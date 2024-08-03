Latest News Editor's Choice


Trio fatally attacks friend with broken beer bottle

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In Harare, three men fatally attacked their friend, Prosper Jonasi, by punching him indiscriminately and later stabbing him with a broken beer bottle.

The incident occurred on July 4 at Cross Business Centre in Epworth.

Simbarashe Kanje has been arrested in connection with the murder, while two others, Benny Chipiwa and Tichaona Kanje, remain at large.

The police have issued a call for information to help locate the fugitives. Anyone with information is urged to report to the nearest police station.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #GFatal, #Bottle, #Dead

