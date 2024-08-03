Trio fatally attacks friend with broken beer bottle

News / National

by Staff reporter

In Harare, three men fatally attacked their friend, Prosper Jonasi, by punching him indiscriminately and later stabbing him with a broken beer bottle.The incident occurred on July 4 at Cross Business Centre in Epworth.Simbarashe Kanje has been arrested in connection with the murder, while two others, Benny Chipiwa and Tichaona Kanje, remain at large.The police have issued a call for information to help locate the fugitives. Anyone with information is urged to report to the nearest police station.