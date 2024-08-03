Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe changes name

News / National

by Staff reporter

FBC Holdings has officially renamed its newly acquired Standard Chartered Bank to FBC Crown Bank, according to regulatory authorities.FBC Crown Bank will function semi-autonomously as a subsidiary of FBC Holdings, focusing on wholesale banking for large corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals.The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's Registrar of Banking Institutions, Mr. Philip Madamombe, announced the name change in a public notice, stating that the bank will now operate under the name FBC Crown Bank Limited.FBC Holdings plans to use the legacy of Standard Chartered as a foundation for a new wholesale banking product suite within FBC Crown Bank.This development will enhance FBC Holdings' existing retail banking operations by integrating digitalization and robust risk management practices to offer a broader range of financial solutions.