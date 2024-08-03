Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA truck intercepted with cigarettes contraband at border

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
On Thursday, security agents at Beitbridge intercepted a South African truck smuggling 50 boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes, valued at thousands of dollars.

The contraband was hidden within a shipment of copper cat-hood, transported from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to South Africa.

The truck, registered in South Africa, was driven by Valentine Chitauro from Kuwadzana, Harare, who is now assisting police with the investigation.

The cigarettes were discovered during routine searches of the truck, which had only declared copper cat-hood on its customs documents. Both the truck and the seized cigarettes have been confiscated, and investigations are ongoing.

This incident is part of a broader crackdown on smuggling operations at the border, which has led to the arrest of at least five Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officials involved in facilitating the illegal transport of chrome concentrate.

Smuggling of cigarettes from Zimbabwe into South Africa through illegal crossings along the Limpopo River is common, with about 30 percent of South Africa's cigarette market supplied by Zimbabwean brands, including Remington Gold.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

Zimbabwe politician arrested for 2019 anti-government protests

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

No demos during SADC Summit, begs Muzorewa

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chamisa ally summoned to police station

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa's 2028 retirement mask falls off

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Ex-CCC organizer jailed 36 months

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF threatened by CCC activities in its strongholds

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Man stabs ex-lover over US$40

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Man assaults peacemaker

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe changes name

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Trio fatally attacks friend with broken beer bottle

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bosso team bus breaks down en route to Chegutu

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Man steals neighbours' cow, wife helps him slaughter it

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Gunshots at mine grab

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

China plays key role in Zimbabwe's path to industrialisation

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume charged over CCC's June 16 event

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Guvamatanga faces censure over outburst

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Ex-CCC candidate arrested in 'bizarre' case

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Gold panner caught raping mental patient

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Virtual sittings commence at Bulawayo magistrates' courts

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

Revenue shortfall hits Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

National Hero 'Jack Mpofu' burial tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Enos Nkala widow gets peace order

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Olympian Cyprianos comes home

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Sadc summit preparations complete

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Fortune hunters invade Chiefs' courts

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Grobbelaar fumes at ZIFA's stupid decision

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe's sprint star in good spirits

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Customers cry foul as airtime mysteriously disappears

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Former UZ lecturer assists underprivileged students

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Venezuela's Maduro

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Road rehab shifts to suburbs

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe police bolster deployments ahead of summit

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Cyprianos sets new national record

4 hrs ago | 13 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean cattle rancher shatters auction records in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Fake Zimbabwe nurse carries out 4 operations

03 Aug 2024 at 16:23hrs | 2021 Views

Violent Zanu-PF youth chairman gets 2-year-jail sentence

03 Aug 2024 at 15:55hrs | 816 Views

Hate attacks on Zimbabwe magistrates condemned

03 Aug 2024 at 15:55hrs | 991 Views

SADC Summit brings problems for Zimbabwe vendors

03 Aug 2024 at 15:54hrs | 784 Views

Zanu-PF wields axe on young MPs

03 Aug 2024 at 15:54hrs | 1287 Views

Chief Bango protects his supper, threatens villager over Gukurahundi petition

03 Aug 2024 at 13:13hrs | 1104 Views

ANC's white coalition partner demands change of SADC Summit venue

03 Aug 2024 at 13:12hrs | 1277 Views

Police disrupt Chinhoyi CCC MP's birthday bash

03 Aug 2024 at 13:12hrs | 390 Views

Clergy urges Mnangagwa to stick to presidential term limit

03 Aug 2024 at 13:11hrs | 335 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for Sadc payments platform

03 Aug 2024 at 13:05hrs | 365 Views

Zimbabweans flock to American cruise ship industry

03 Aug 2024 at 13:05hrs | 1096 Views

Sadc indaba puts Zimbabwe electoral dispute on the back burner

03 Aug 2024 at 13:04hrs | 439 Views

ZiG uncertainties to frustrate GDP forecasts

03 Aug 2024 at 12:57hrs | 156 Views

Zimbabwe white farmers reject 'bad deal'

03 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 1044 Views

Zimbabwe ranked 30th in budget survey

03 Aug 2024 at 12:55hrs | 109 Views