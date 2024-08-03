News / National
Man assaults peacemaker
3 hrs ago | Views
A 38-year-old man from Nyanga, Manicaland Province was fined for assaulting a villager who intervened to stop him from attacking another resident.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the incident occurred on July 21, 2024, when the accused was assaulting a fellow villager.
The complainant, who lived in the same village, attempted to intervene but was attacked by the accused with a log on her right shoulder and had her braids pulled out.
The assault only ended when a passerby intervened.
The police were notified, leading to the accused's arrest. He was convicted and fined US$200; if he fails to pay, he faces a two-month prison sentence.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the incident occurred on July 21, 2024, when the accused was assaulting a fellow villager.
The assault only ended when a passerby intervened.
The police were notified, leading to the accused's arrest. He was convicted and fined US$200; if he fails to pay, he faces a two-month prison sentence.
Source - The Chronicle