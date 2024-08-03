Man assaults peacemaker

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 38-year-old man from Nyanga, Manicaland Province was fined for assaulting a villager who intervened to stop him from attacking another resident.According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the incident occurred on July 21, 2024, when the accused was assaulting a fellow villager.The complainant, who lived in the same village, attempted to intervene but was attacked by the accused with a log on her right shoulder and had her braids pulled out.The assault only ended when a passerby intervened.The police were notified, leading to the accused's arrest. He was convicted and fined US$200; if he fails to pay, he faces a two-month prison sentence.