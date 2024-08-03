Man stabs ex-lover over US$40

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 49-year-old man from Kariba was sentenced to 30 months in prison for attempting to murder his ex-lover over a US$40 debt.According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the incident occurred on September 27, 2023, when the accused confronted his ex-lover at her residence, demanding repayment of money he had lent her.Although she gave him US$30, he insisted on the remaining US$40. When the complainant attempted to report the incident at Nyamhunga Police Post, the accused followed her, assaulted her, and stabbed her twice—once on her back and once beneath her breasts.The accused was apprehended by the police with public assistance.He was sentenced to 30 months in prison, with 6 months suspended for 5 years.