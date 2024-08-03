Zanu-PF threatened by CCC activities in its strongholds

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF is increasingly concerned about the growing presence and activities of opposition groups, particularly the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), in their traditional strongholds.Munyaradzi Machacha, the party's National Political Commissar, expressed worry over Zanu-PF MPs' absence from their constituencies, which he believes is allowing the opposition to gain ground.Machacha highlighted that CCC members are actively engaging in community work, such as organizing sports events and distributing food aid, activities Zanu-PF MPs should be involved in to maintain visibility and support.Machacha urged Zanu-PF MPs to remain engaged with their constituencies even without substantial resources, emphasizing that personal interaction and community presence are crucial for electoral success. He warned that failing to do so could result in losing in the 2028 elections, leading to frequent turnover among MPs and a loss of experience and institutional memory within the party.Additionally, Machacha addressed concerns raised by Provincial Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa about MPs not supporting the party's restructuring efforts. Mavhenyengwa noted challenges with cell registration and the need for better support from MPs, including resolving issues related to independent candidates and logistical problems. He called for MPs to be more involved and responsive to party activities and restructuring exercises to strengthen Zanu-PF's position.