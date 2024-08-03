Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-CCC organizer jailed 36 months

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Tineyi Mapepa, former Mwenezi district organizer for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), was sentenced to 36 months in prison by Mwenezi Magistrate Conceptor Ngwerume on July 16. Mapepa, 46, was convicted of incitement under Section 187(1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act.

Mapepa, who pleaded not guilty and was represented by Noble Chinhanu of Jiti Law Chambers, was found guilty after a full trial. Of the 36-month sentence, 16 months were conditionally suspended, resulting in an effective 20-month prison term.

The charges stemmed from an incident on July 23, 2023, at Rutenga Business Centre. Mapepa had organized a CCC meeting that was authorized by the police to run from 1400hrs to 1600hrs. The State alleged that Mapepa refused to disperse the crowd when instructed by police officers, instead encouraging them to stay, which led to a standoff. The police eventually managed to disperse the crowd after being pelted with stones and threatened.

Mapepa was later subpoenaed, leading to his arrest, trial, and conviction for incitement.

Source - TellZim News
More on: #CCC, #Zanu-PF, #Activists

