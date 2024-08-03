Mnangagwa's 2028 retirement mask falls off

News / National

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's claimed intention to retire in 2028 has seemingly unraveled as he now openly considers extending his tenure until 2030.His current campaign, which appears to be accelerating uncontrollably, underscores his determination to retain power by any means necessary.Despite previously stating he would retire at the end of his second term in 2028, Mnangagwa is now visibly pursuing a campaign to extend his rule beyond his constitutional limit.This shift places him on a potential collision course with his ambitious Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is eager to assume leadership after 2028 and may be growing increasingly impatient with Mnangagwa's extended grip on power.