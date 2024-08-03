News / National
Chamisa ally summoned to police station
Hwange Central MP Daniel Molokele and local councillor Ellen Zulu have been summoned to the Hwange Police Station by law and order police in a continuing crackdown on rights activists ahead of a SADC summit on August 17.
The DA wants the 17 August SADC Summit moved from Harare.
It follows the arrest and alleged torture of 4 activists amid a government crackdown ahead of the meeting. It's asking International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola to use SA's power in the regional bloc.
The activists were pulled off a plane at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
Meanwhile, 14 other opposition CCC members have been arrested in the western town of Kariba.
