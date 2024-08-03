Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa ally summoned to police station

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Hwange Central MP Daniel Molokele and local councillor Ellen Zulu have been summoned to the Hwange Police Station by law and order police in a continuing crackdown on rights activists ahead of a SADC summit on August 17.

The DA wants the 17 August SADC Summit moved from Harare.

It follows the arrest and alleged torture of 4 activists amid a government crackdown ahead of the meeting. It's asking International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola to use SA's power in the regional bloc.

The activists were pulled off a plane at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Meanwhile, 14 other opposition CCC members have been arrested in the western town of Kariba.

Source - online

