Chamisa ally summoned to police station

Hwange Central MP Daniel Molokele and local councillor Ellen Zulu have been summoned to the Hwange Police Station by law and order police in a continuing crackdown on rights activists ahead of a SADC summit on August 17.The DA wants the 17 August SADC Summit moved from Harare.It follows the arrest and alleged torture of 4 activists amid a government crackdown ahead of the meeting. It's asking International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola to use SA's power in the regional bloc.The activists were pulled off a plane at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.Meanwhile, 14 other opposition CCC members have been arrested in the western town of Kariba.