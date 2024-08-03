No demos during SADC Summit, begs Muzorewa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition United African National Council (UANC) party leader Gwinyai Muzorewa has urged counterparts in the political sphere to refrain from demonstrations during the 44th Ordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit.Zimbabwe is set to host the regional bloc's annual meeting in Harare under the theme: "Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC".Speaking at a press conference in Harare last week Muzorewa said the opposition must maintain peace during the time of the summit."The opposition parties must show maturity, culture and sound judgement, since we could be the next government of this nation any time," said Muzorewa."As one of the founding members of SADC, let us display our wisdom and maturity by welcoming our guests with dignity, respect and culture. This is not the time to show our political differences. Most married people know how to cover their differences when they have visitors. That is civil."Muzorewa added that constructive opposition leaders should not seek to hijack SADC's agenda."As the opposition parties, we must show respect to our fellow SADC nations who will come to conduct their business. SADC's main objectives are to achieve development, peace, security and economic growth. We cannot afford "kudira jecha" (to sabotage) this noble SADC agenda," he said.Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will assume the chairmanship of the regional bloc.