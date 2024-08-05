Latest News Editor's Choice


Fading Harare dwarfs falter against Bulawayo Chiefs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Bulawayo Chiefs 1 - 1 Dynamos
In a recent Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match, Dynamos faced heightened security measures around their team bus as frustrated fans gathered after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs. Despite not playing, Donald Mudadi was verbally abused by irate supporters.

Dynamos began strongly, with Issa Sadiki scoring a goal just two minutes into the game. However, Bulawayo Chiefs, despite their inefficiency, equalized in the 36th minute through Panashe Shoko. The second half saw both teams failing to capitalize on their chances, resulting in a draw.

Dynamos' coach, Sibanda, highlighted the team's transition phase, noting the integration of new players following the loss of eight key members. Bulawayo Chiefs' coach, Genesis Mangombe, expressed frustration over missed opportunities, despite his team's dominant performance in terms of creating chances and ball possession.

Currently, Bulawayo Chiefs have 24 points from 22 matches, while Dynamos sit in seventh place with 30 points.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs: Prosper Matutu, Courage Mabhena, Ciphas Musikavanhu, Leroy Ndlovu (Mpilo Dube, 89mins), Blessing Munkuli, Bukhosi Sibanda, Emmanuel Chikwende, Panashe Shoko (Wesley Svinurayi, 52mins), Reason Sibanda (Brian Chidzvondo, 89mins), Joe Nyabinde, Robert Kwaramba

Dynamos: Martin Mapisa, Emmanuel Jalai, Shadreck Nyahwa, Frank Makarati, Kevin Moyo, Freddy Alick (Tanaka Shandirwa, 58mins), Temptation Chiwunga, Emmanuel Ziocha, Issa Sadiki (Emmanuel Paga, 84mins), Keith Madera (Valentine Kadonzvo, 58mins), Eli Ilunga

Source - The Herald

