Ctitembwe shock Mapeza

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CAPS Utd  1 - 0 FC Platinum
CAPS United ended a seven-year losing streak against FC Platinum with a 1-0 victory at Rufaro Stadium, knocking the visitors off the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table. Striker William Manondo scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute with a header, reaching double figures in the Golden Boot race.

This win was significant for CAPS United, who had not defeated FC Platinum since 2017 and were recovering from a five-game winless streak. Coach Lloyd Chitembwe praised the importance of the victory, while FC Platinum's coach, Norman Mapeza, expressed dissatisfaction with the officiating, feeling a foul was committed leading up to Manondo's goal and that a legitimate goal of theirs was disallowed for offside.

FC Platinum missed several chances, including hitting the woodwork, and were unable to score despite heavy pressure. Their defeat saw them drop to second place with 42 points, one behind Simba Bhora. CAPS United moved up to ninth place with 27 points from 22 games.

Manondo, now leading the Golden Boot race with 10 goals, had an eventful game, missing early opportunities but ultimately securing the win. New signing Manuel Joseph Mbollo was contained by FC Platinum's defense until his substitution. CAPS United's goalkeeper, Tonderai Mateyaunga, made crucial saves but was forced to leave the game due to injury.

Despite FC Platinum's efforts, including a disallowed goal in the 57th minute, they couldn't equalize, resulting in a pivotal win for CAPS United.


Source - The Herald

