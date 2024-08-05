ZACC seeks new commissioners

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Parliament's Committee on Standing Rules and Orders is inviting public nominations for the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) as the terms of current members, except the chairperson, are ending. Every five years, the committee, which includes opposition and government leaders and is chaired by the Speaker of the National Assembly, selects and submits 12 nominees to the President, who appoints eight. The chairperson is chosen by the President after consulting the committee.Eight ZACC members, sworn in 2019, are nearing the end of their tenure. Michael Reza, the chairperson, was appointed in March, replacing Justice Loice Mutanda-Moyo, who became the Prosecutor General. The committee's public notice calls for nominations for the upcoming vacancies.ZACC's functions include investigating and exposing corruption, promoting financial discipline and transparency, handling public complaints, directing police investigations, and making recommendations to enhance integrity and accountability in both public and private sectors.Candidates must possess integrity and experience in administration, prosecution, or crime investigation. At least one must be a qualified legal practitioner and another a public accountant or auditor, each with at least seven years of experience. Additionally, there must be someone with a decade of crime investigation experience. Parliament will shortlist candidates for public interviews before the committee submits 12 recommendations to the President, who will make the final eight appointments.