'US diplomat killed a Zimbabwean dream'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A month after a top United States of America diplomat ran over and killed a primary school girl, the family is still heart-broken and seeking closure.

"She wanted to be a pilot," said Gogo Beaular Machingura (63), the still visibly shaken grandmother who lost her granddaughter Ruvarashe Takamhanya in June after she was run over and fatally injured by the US Embassy Second Secretary Mr Eric Kimpton.

"I am still struggling to eat," added Gogo Machingura, who lost her appetite on June 3, when her granddaughter's life was tragically taken away at around 10am while on her way to school.

According to her granny, Ruvarashe was a shining star, whose love for school hinted at a future full of limitless possibilities. But in a cruel twist of fate, that light was extinguished far too soon.

Ruvarashe had been staying with her grandmother in Masiiwa Village in Dema and the two had developed a strong bond after her biological parents divorced.

"She was like a friend to me," Gogo Machingura added, recalling how the two had created an unbreakable bond.

Little did she know that death would cut their relationship short.

On that day, Gogo Machingura said they both left their village home at around 10am and separated at the gate while Ruvarashe took her route to Marikopo Primary School and the granny headed to Ward Centre where she was doing teaching courses for Early Childhood Development.

"When she had travelled about 10 metres, she waved me goodbye," Gogo Machingura said, struggling to fight back tears. Unbeknown to her, it was their last goodbye. When she arrived at the Ward Centre, Gogo Machingura received the bad news.

"I was simply told that my granddaughter had been hit, alive but badly injured," she said.

When she arrived at the scene, the alleged killer had already left the place and the child was dead.

"My granddaughter had already died, and the alleged killer had reportedly left to report the case to the police, and we have never seen his face up to date."

Though the alleged killer contributed to cover expenses for the burial of the child, the family needs some sort of compensation.

"Yes, it was an accident, but our hearts are still bleeding; they should at least compensate us," Gogo Machingura said.

Gogo Machingura said they had hoped to see the alleged killer coming to see where the child was buried and make an arrangement for compensation. "He simply sent two representatives, and we have never heard anything from them or him since the burial."

Gogo Machingura, who had thought of finding solace in church, says whenever she sees Ruvarashe's usual spot and her Sunday school peers, it evokes the sad memory.

"I am going to church, but I am still finding it difficult to find a reason to pray," she said.

Similarly, the biological father, Mr Silvester Takamhanya, who spoke with The Herald over the phone, weighed in saying the family has to get closure.

"I am not demanding much, but the killer should understand that this child had her own dreams.

"She had a bright future and had promised her grandmother that once she got a job, she would buy her a house in Borrowdale, and she had promised me a house in Mt Pleasant, and her mother had been promised a house in Marlborough.

"It all shows that our child had big plans for us, so they should at least do something so that we can feel better."

The alleged killer, Mr Kimpton, under the shield of diplomatic immunity, left the country with his family, saying he was traumatised and needed to get counselling services.

Police have since opened a docket against the US diplomat after he failed to present himself following the tragic accident, where the primary schoolgirl died instantly from the impact of the speeding vehicle.


Source - The Herald
More on: #Diplomat, #Dream, #Kill

