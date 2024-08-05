Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Charamba's son braces for 200m heats

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean sprinters Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba are set to begin their campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games today in the men's 200m heats at the Stade de France, scheduled for 19:55 PM. Charamba qualified for the Olympics with a time of 20.00 seconds, surpassing the 20.16 seconds qualifying mark, and holds a personal best of 19.95 seconds. Makarawu set a new national record and personal best with a time of 19.93 seconds.

Charamba will compete in heat three against top contenders like Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and South Africa's Benjamin Richardson. Makarawu, in heat five, will face competitors including the USA's Erriyon Knighton, who narrowly missed out on a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Makarawu, focused on enjoying his race despite a long season, aims to avoid the repechage round to stay fresh for the semi-finals.

The top three finishers in each of the six heats advance to the semi-finals, while others compete in the repechage round for another chance to qualify. Makarawu and Charamba are making their Olympic debuts, aiming to perform well and have fun.

In addition to the sprinters, marathon runners Rutendo Nyahora and Isaac Mpofu have arrived in France for their events. Mpofu will compete in the men's marathon on August 10, and Nyahora will participate in the women's marathon on August 11.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Charamba, #Son, #Paris

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

NEC members disagreed with Cyril Ramaphosa

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Foreign tourist arrested in Zimbabwe for spreading 'falsehoods'

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Divisions rock Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Calls grow louder for Mnangagwa to extend incumbency beyond 2028

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mzembi warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa scores an own goal

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

South Africa will not isolate Zimbabwe despite DA and Maimane's call

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Australia for smuggling drugs

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF youth league will not betray Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Woman threatens BCC with court action

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe police beef up security ahead of Sadc summit

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Parly petitioned over ancestry constitutional recognition

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe seeks high-net-worth partners for startups fund

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Reconciling nationality and the rainbow nation idea

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mthwakazi tells people's chiefs to withdraw from Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwean brothers nabbed over drugs in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chinese firm launches products in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bulawayo giants complete double over Pirates

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

'US diplomat killed a Zimbabwean dream'

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

ZACC seeks new commissioners

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ctitembwe shock Mapeza

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Fading Harare dwarfs falter against Bulawayo Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe politician arrested for 2019 anti-government protests

17 hrs ago | 717 Views

No demos during SADC Summit, begs Muzorewa

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Chamisa ally summoned to police station

17 hrs ago | 992 Views

Mnangagwa's 2028 retirement mask falls off

17 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Ex-CCC organizer jailed 36 months

17 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zanu-PF threatened by CCC activities in its strongholds

18 hrs ago | 551 Views

Man stabs ex-lover over US$40

18 hrs ago | 392 Views

Man assaults peacemaker

18 hrs ago | 116 Views

SA truck intercepted with cigarettes contraband at border

18 hrs ago | 248 Views

Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe changes name

18 hrs ago | 868 Views

Trio fatally attacks friend with broken beer bottle

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bosso team bus breaks down en route to Chegutu

18 hrs ago | 335 Views

Man steals neighbours' cow, wife helps him slaughter it

18 hrs ago | 320 Views

Gunshots at mine grab

18 hrs ago | 224 Views

China plays key role in Zimbabwe's path to industrialisation

18 hrs ago | 124 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume charged over CCC's June 16 event

19 hrs ago | 301 Views

Guvamatanga faces censure over outburst

19 hrs ago | 890 Views

Ex-CCC candidate arrested in 'bizarre' case

19 hrs ago | 219 Views

Gold panner caught raping mental patient

19 hrs ago | 125 Views

Virtual sittings commence at Bulawayo magistrates' courts

19 hrs ago | 43 Views

Revenue shortfall hits Bulawayo City Council

19 hrs ago | 80 Views

National Hero 'Jack Mpofu' burial tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 114 Views

Enos Nkala widow gets peace order

19 hrs ago | 440 Views

Olympian Cyprianos comes home

19 hrs ago | 120 Views

Sadc summit preparations complete

19 hrs ago | 110 Views

Fortune hunters invade Chiefs' courts

19 hrs ago | 116 Views

Grobbelaar fumes at ZIFA's stupid decision

19 hrs ago | 387 Views