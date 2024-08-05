Bulawayo giants complete double over Pirates

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chegutu Pirates 1-2 HighlandersBulawayo football giants Highlanders secured a double victory over newcomers Chegutu Pirates in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the Baobab Stadium, winning 2-1. First-half goals from Nqobile Ndlovu and Archford Faira gave Highlanders a commanding lead. Although Dexter Phiri scored for the Pirates in additional time, it wasn't enough to change the outcome.Highlanders, who had previously defeated the Pirates 3-0 at Barbourfields, moved up the league standings above former leaders Manica Diamonds, trailing new leaders Simba Bhora by seven points after FC Platinum's loss to CAPS United.Ndlovu's goal came from a low cross by Godfrey Makaruse, and Faira followed with a powerful shot from another Makaruse pass. Despite a stronger second-half performance from the Pirates, their low conversion rate and several crucial saves by the Highlanders' goalkeeper kept them at bay until Phiri's late header.Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu praised his team's hard-fought victory and noted the significance of moving up from fifth place. Chegutu Pirates assistant coach Godfrey Tamirepi blamed their defeat on early defensive lapses and emphasized the need for improvement to avoid relegation, as the Pirates currently sit third from the bottom of the league table.