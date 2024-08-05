Chinese firm launches products in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

China-based company Okest Life Group has introduced its products in Zimbabwe, aiming to create job opportunities and boost the local economy. The company held its first provincial business presentation at the Young Women Christian Association of Zimbabwe (YWCA) centre in Bulawayo over the weekend.Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Beijing, Okest Life Group offers a range of nutrition and health products through network marketing with low start-up capital. The company has operated in China for 33 years and expanded into Africa in 2021, initially in Northern Africa.Director Mthabisi Nkiwane highlighted that the company plans to create job opportunities by recruiting distributors who can earn profits from everyday sales. Products include womb care tea, multi-vitamin pills, and watches that improve blood circulation, all manufactured in China.To become an official distributor, individuals must pay a US$20 membership fee, which includes product samples, a business bag, and a badge. Distributors sell products at retail prices and earn a 20 percent retail profit. The next business presentation will be held on Friday in Harare.