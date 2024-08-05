Zimbabwean brothers nabbed over drugs in Botswana

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Zimbabwean brothers, aged 19 and 30, have been arrested by authorities in Botswana for illegal possession of drugs.Reports from Botswana indicate that the brothers were found with approximately 35 kg of dagga, 25 bottles of Broncleer cough syrup, and an unaccounted P21,000.Maun Station Commander Dennis Zilawe confirmed that the dagga has been sent to the forensic lab for testing."Some of the suspected dagga was found in their possession, some at their house, and some in their vehicle. We have sent it to the lab for analysis," Zilawe stated.He also mentioned that the police are investigating the source of the cough syrup, which is a prescription drug."Cough syrup contains a high amount of alcohol, and people tend to use it to drug themselves. The medicine is prescribed, so we are still investigating how they obtained such large quantities," Zilawe added.