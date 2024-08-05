Mthwakazi tells people's chiefs to withdraw from Gukurahundi hearings

News / National

by Staff reporter

The secessionist Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has launched an online petition to prevent Matabeleland chiefs from leading the Gukurahundi hearings, a task assigned to them by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The party argues that this involvement will lead to the chiefs being disrespected by their communities and could result in serious conflicts.Dated July 28, the petition aims to gather over 20,000 signatures from residents in 14 districts in the Matabeleland region and five districts in the Midlands province. It lists 80 traditional leaders from these areas who are being urged to withdraw from the hearings.The petition criticizes President Mnangagwa for exploiting the Gukurahundi issue for personal political gain and impunity, claiming he has co-opted the chiefs, thereby undermining their authority and respect among their people. The MRP also accuses some chiefs of aligning with Zanu-PF, which they believe compromises their ability to protect their communities' interests.The petition also notes concerns over resource exploitation by outsiders and Chinese nationals, allegedly allowed by the traditional leaders without resistance. It suggests a bottom-up approach, where chiefs are mandated by the people to represent their interests, rather than the current top-down imposition.Ibhetshu likaZulu secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo expressed sadness over the situation, suggesting that the process, as managed by the alleged perpetrators, will not yield justice. He questioned the legitimacy and potential outcomes of the hearings led by the chiefs, hinting that they would not hold the perpetrators accountable for the atrocities committed during the Gukurahundi genocide, where over 20,000 people were killed in the 1980s.