Mnangagwa scores an own goal

Zimbabwe is undertaking a major beautification effort in preparation for hosting the 44th Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit. This includes refurbishing roads, sprucing up old buildings, and clearing vendors and illegal taxis from Harare's central business district.However, this initiative is marred by a significant crackdown on pro-democracy activists aimed at suppressing anticipated demonstrations during the summit. Over the past month, more than 100 activists have been detained, with reports of torture and other serious abuses.Recent incidents include the arrest of activists Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Samuel Gwenzi, and Vusumuzi Moyo, who were forcibly removed from a plane at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while en route to a conference in Victoria Falls. The activists were reportedly assaulted, with visible injuries sustained by Chere, and faced threats of further violence.The international community has reacted strongly. In South Africa, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the summit venue to be moved from Zimbabwe, criticizing the Zanu-PF government for its alleged authoritarian practices and human rights violations. The World Council of Churches has condemned the clampdown and called for the release of the detained activists and adherence to human rights laws.The crackdown on civil society groups contrasts with global norms where protests and demonstrations are common during major international gatherings, and critics view this as a continuation of the repressive tactics of the previous administration.