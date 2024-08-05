Mzembi warns Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Self-exiled former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has issued a serious warning to President Emmerson Mnangagwa about a potential coup from within his Zanu-PF party. Now residing in South Africa, Mzembi compared Mnangagwa's situation to that of the late President Robert Mugabe, who, in his final years, was afflicted by what Mzembi describes as a "superstar dictator disease," leading him to paranoia and seeing enemies everywhere.Mzembi accused Mugabe's inner circle of feeding him false information, causing him to lash out irrationally. He suggests that Mnangagwa is now experiencing similar manipulation, surrounded by people who are creating false narratives to make him appear as a repressive dictator, especially as he prepares to host the SADC Summit.Mzembi warned that this environment of deceit could provoke international backlash and potentially result in a boycott of the summit, further exposing Mnangagwa's leadership flaws. He urged Mnangagwa to recognize the conspiracy and cease his aggressive actions against his own people, cautioning that he might be set up for failure by those closest to him.Mzembi said Mnangagwa was surrounded by liars who were creating and peddling false narratives to prompt him to make irrational attacks against real and perceived detractors."Your rhetoric and the clampdown on civil society are all part of the act to make you look very bad, a superstar dictator hosting a SADC Summit. So, they make you see ghosts and enemies in your own people and children, arrest and torture them in your name and spread footage which also goes viral in your own 'mhesvamukono' language!"Soon, you start receiving phone calls from your own SADC colleagues under pressure from the international community alarmed by such blatant and brazen violation of human rights and the next thing you have a boycott of this summit, and your own people box you exactly where they want you to be, an incompetent leader!Wake up and smell the coffee Mr President, you are being set up to fail by your own. Stop this operation against your people, its loaded with conspiracy," said Mzembi.