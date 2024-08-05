Latest News Editor's Choice


Calls grow louder for Mnangagwa to extend incumbency beyond 2028

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF's Mashonaland West province has added momentum to the push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his presidency beyond 2028. This call aligns with Mnangagwa's Vision 2030, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income country.

The Mashonaland West province follows Mashonaland Central, East, and Masvingo in endorsing the extension of Mnangagwa's term. At a Zanu-PF inter-district meeting held at Chinhoyi University of Technology, provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka argued that Mnangagwa should be allowed to complete his developmental projects, including the Harare-Chirundu highway, which are central to Vision 2030.

Minister Marian Chombo highlighted the province's economic growth, driven by mining and agriculture, and urged support for Mnangagwa to finish the ongoing projects. Provincial youth chairperson Tapiwa Masenda and Women's League chairperson Constance Shamu also expressed support for Mnangagwa's extended presidency, citing benefits to the youth and lessons from South Africa’s political landscape.

National political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, the guest of honor, promised to convey the calls for an extension to Mnangagwa. He noted that legal experts within Zanu-PF, including Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, would need to address any constitutional barriers to extending Mnangagwa's term. Machacha also warned against factionalism and encouraged focusing on grassroots mobilization.

The absence of Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa was noted, with speculation that he may be aligned with a faction opposing Mnangagwa's extension. High-ranking officials, including Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora and Deputy National Political Commissar Webster Shamu, attended the meeting to support the extension bid.

