Divisions rock Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF party has openly acknowledged severe internal divisions that are undermining its stability and effectiveness. During a recent address to party members in Manicaland, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha highlighted that personal ambitions are taking precedence over party loyalty.Machacha criticized members for their focus on personal gain rather than unity, pointing out that the real threat comes not from the opposition but from external forces such as the United States and its allies, who benefit from the party's infighting."The true enemy isn't the CCC [Citizens Coalition for Change] but rather the external forces waiting for us to implode. They thrive on our divisions and internal conflicts," Machacha stated. He emphasized that these internal disputes are hindering Zanu-PF's ability to secure decisive victories.Machacha also condemned the behavior of some members who, after losing in primary elections, continue to seek influence and create unrest. He called for adherence to the party's constitution and support for elected candidates, warning that indiscipline and disruption would not be tolerated.He noted that the primary elections of 2023 were marred by allegations of rigging and bribery, exacerbating the internal strife. Machacha indicated that defeated candidates who refuse to concede and continue to stir trouble will face disciplinary actions.Meanwhile, in Chinhoyi, Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Province expressed support for Mnangagwa's leadership, with calls for him to stay in office beyond 2028. However, this endorsement was met with mixed reactions from supporters.Provincial youth leader Tapiwa Masendu and others, including the Women's League Chairperson Constance Shamu and War Veterans Chairperson Happison Muchechetere, advocated for Mnangagwa’s extended presidency. Despite their efforts, the response from the crowd was tepid. Machacha criticized the reliance on slogans, urging members to focus on delivering on election promises and improving the economy to avoid rejection in future elections.