Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Foreign tourist arrested in Zimbabwe for spreading 'falsehoods'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Two foreign tourists have been arrested in Masvingo with one charged for allegedly recording a video "falsely" claiming the existence of continued water shortages and power cuts in Zimbabwe while the other got into trouble for possessing a sex toy.

According to the Masvingo Mirror, Lucas Slavik, a Czech Republic national, is charged with spreading falsehoods while Tom Ssekamwa from Uganda is charged with possessing pornographic material.

The two were dragged before a Masvingo magistrate facing the alleged offences.

They were brought into a courtroom that was packed with some senior police officers and operatives from the Central Intelligence Organisation, government's spy agency.

According to the State, Slavik, who was booked at Back Packers Lodge in Masvingo, was disturbed by riotous noise outside.

He went out to investigate and discovered that it was a group of people whose relative was run over by a vehicle.

He started recording a video of the scene also narrating that Zimbabwe is experiencing continued water and electricity shortages.

He also said prices were inordinately high in Zimbabwe because of the tough economic situation.

Police officers who heard his video narration arrested and charged him with spreading falsehoods.

After arresting Slavik, police went to the lodge and found a sex toy in Ssekamwa's bag and arrested him.

Police impounded the two's laptops, cameras, sex toy, passports, cash and bags.

During their court appearance, lawyer Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambwakwe Law Chambers argued that the Act pertaining to falsehoods was long struck off from Zimbabwe's statute books.

The irony is that even within the same court building where his clients were taken, there were power cuts at the time.

Mubvure sent the court gallery in stitches when he asked the magistrate if it would be a falsehood if one were to claim that there is no electricity supply in court.

Mabvure also told the magistrate that Masvingo has, in fact, had no water for a number of days and no electricity for up to 12 hours every single day.

Magistrate Madzingo remanded the two in custody to this Monday.

The State was represented by Makoni.

Reports said the Czech Republic Embassy in Zimbabwe was making some frantic efforts to get their citizen released.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Touris, #Arrested, #Court

Comments

2013 volvo fm 460 6x2 brick grab crane truck


Must Read

US$40m Airbus dispute leaves Air Zimbabwe in limbo

9 secs ago | 0 Views

NEC members disagreed with Cyril Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Divisions rock Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Calls grow louder for Mnangagwa to extend incumbency beyond 2028

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mzembi warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mnangagwa scores an own goal

2 hrs ago | 415 Views

South Africa will not isolate Zimbabwe despite DA and Maimane's call

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in Australia for smuggling drugs

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF youth league will not betray Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Woman threatens BCC with court action

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe police beef up security ahead of Sadc summit

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Parly petitioned over ancestry constitutional recognition

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe seeks high-net-worth partners for startups fund

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Reconciling nationality and the rainbow nation idea

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mthwakazi tells people's chiefs to withdraw from Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwean brothers nabbed over drugs in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chinese firm launches products in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bulawayo giants complete double over Pirates

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Charamba's son braces for 200m heats

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

'US diplomat killed a Zimbabwean dream'

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

ZACC seeks new commissioners

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Ctitembwe shock Mapeza

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Fading Harare dwarfs falter against Bulawayo Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe politician arrested for 2019 anti-government protests

17 hrs ago | 721 Views

No demos during SADC Summit, begs Muzorewa

17 hrs ago | 989 Views

Chamisa ally summoned to police station

17 hrs ago | 993 Views

Mnangagwa's 2028 retirement mask falls off

17 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Ex-CCC organizer jailed 36 months

18 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF threatened by CCC activities in its strongholds

18 hrs ago | 552 Views

Man stabs ex-lover over US$40

18 hrs ago | 393 Views

Man assaults peacemaker

18 hrs ago | 117 Views

SA truck intercepted with cigarettes contraband at border

18 hrs ago | 249 Views

Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe changes name

18 hrs ago | 869 Views

Trio fatally attacks friend with broken beer bottle

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bosso team bus breaks down en route to Chegutu

18 hrs ago | 335 Views

Man steals neighbours' cow, wife helps him slaughter it

18 hrs ago | 322 Views

Gunshots at mine grab

18 hrs ago | 224 Views

China plays key role in Zimbabwe's path to industrialisation

19 hrs ago | 125 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume charged over CCC's June 16 event

19 hrs ago | 303 Views

Guvamatanga faces censure over outburst

19 hrs ago | 908 Views

Ex-CCC candidate arrested in 'bizarre' case

19 hrs ago | 219 Views

Gold panner caught raping mental patient

19 hrs ago | 125 Views

Virtual sittings commence at Bulawayo magistrates' courts

19 hrs ago | 43 Views

Revenue shortfall hits Bulawayo City Council

19 hrs ago | 80 Views

National Hero 'Jack Mpofu' burial tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 114 Views

Enos Nkala widow gets peace order

19 hrs ago | 442 Views

Olympian Cyprianos comes home

19 hrs ago | 120 Views

Sadc summit preparations complete

19 hrs ago | 113 Views

Fortune hunters invade Chiefs' courts

19 hrs ago | 116 Views