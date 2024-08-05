Foreign tourist arrested in Zimbabwe for spreading 'falsehoods'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two foreign tourists have been arrested in Masvingo with one charged for allegedly recording a video "falsely" claiming the existence of continued water shortages and power cuts in Zimbabwe while the other got into trouble for possessing a sex toy.According to the Masvingo Mirror, Lucas Slavik, a Czech Republic national, is charged with spreading falsehoods while Tom Ssekamwa from Uganda is charged with possessing pornographic material.The two were dragged before a Masvingo magistrate facing the alleged offences.They were brought into a courtroom that was packed with some senior police officers and operatives from the Central Intelligence Organisation, government's spy agency.According to the State, Slavik, who was booked at Back Packers Lodge in Masvingo, was disturbed by riotous noise outside.He went out to investigate and discovered that it was a group of people whose relative was run over by a vehicle.He started recording a video of the scene also narrating that Zimbabwe is experiencing continued water and electricity shortages.He also said prices were inordinately high in Zimbabwe because of the tough economic situation.Police officers who heard his video narration arrested and charged him with spreading falsehoods.After arresting Slavik, police went to the lodge and found a sex toy in Ssekamwa's bag and arrested him.Police impounded the two's laptops, cameras, sex toy, passports, cash and bags.During their court appearance, lawyer Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambwakwe Law Chambers argued that the Act pertaining to falsehoods was long struck off from Zimbabwe's statute books.The irony is that even within the same court building where his clients were taken, there were power cuts at the time.Mubvure sent the court gallery in stitches when he asked the magistrate if it would be a falsehood if one were to claim that there is no electricity supply in court.Mabvure also told the magistrate that Masvingo has, in fact, had no water for a number of days and no electricity for up to 12 hours every single day.Magistrate Madzingo remanded the two in custody to this Monday.The State was represented by Makoni.Reports said the Czech Republic Embassy in Zimbabwe was making some frantic efforts to get their citizen released.