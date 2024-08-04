Dembare, Ngezi Platinum cannot use Prophet Magaya's stadium for CAF

News / National

by Staff reporter

HEART Stadium, built by Prophet Walter Magaya, owner of Yadah FC, cannot host Confederations of African Football (CAF) competitions, according to the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA). Consequently, Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars will not use the stadium for their CAF tournament games. ZIFA clarified that despite inspections to assist the clubs in playing their home matches in Zimbabwe, HEART Stadium failed to meet several CAF requirements.Dynamos will compete in the CAF Confederations Cup, while Ngezi Platinum Stars will play in the CAF Champions League. ZIFA stated that the Club Licensing Department followed all CAF directives, but HEART Stadium was condemned due to multiple shortcomings. The stadium failed to produce a Stadium Safety and Security Certificate, lacked a media tribune, did not have a designated area for vulnerable people, and its ablution facilities did not meet standards.As a result, Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars are seeking alternative venues in countries like Zambia, Botswana, and South Africa to host their home matches for the upcoming CAF competitions.