Cold spell to affect most parts of Zimbabwe starting tonight

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has forecasted a cold spell to affect most parts of Zimbabwe from Monday evening through Wednesday.According to the MSD's weather advisory, a significant strengthening of winds over the southeast coast of Southern Africa will bring a cold and moist south-easterly airflow into Zimbabwe starting Monday evening, August 5, 2024. Initially, a cold and dry southerly airflow will prevail.By Tuesday, August 6, 2024, the weather is expected to become cloudy, windy, and cold, particularly over Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and Manicaland Provinces, with light rain and drizzle in some areas. These conditions will extend to Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern Matabeleland North, Midlands, Harare, and Mashonaland East Provinces by Tuesday evening. The weather will slightly warm up by Wednesday afternoon, August 7, 2024, as the clouds begin to clear.Zimbabwe has been experiencing relatively warm winter conditions in the past month, and August marks the beginning of the summer period.