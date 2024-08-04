Latest News Editor's Choice


Nurse illegally performing surgeries on patients in ZImbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Admire Munyeki, a former nurse from Mbizo 5 in Kwekwe, has been found guilty of illegally practicing as a medical doctor and performing four surgeries in Gokwe. He appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Grace Tupiri, facing four charges of violating the Medical Act by falsely presenting himself as a medical practitioner and engaging in unauthorized medical practice.

Munyeki pleaded guilty to all four counts and was remanded in custody until Thursday for sentencing.

According to the State's case, Munyeki performed surgical operations on four individuals who sought his medical help.

On January 5, he pretended to be a dental practitioner and extracted two teeth from Stella Sibanda, who later experienced pain and reported to Samuchembu Health Centre, revealing the fraud.

On March 1, he circumcised Daison Chelo, who also experienced complications and reported to Samuchembu Health Centre. Munyeki misrepresented himself as a medical doctor and operated on Taimon Ndege for a hernia, which led to complications discovered at Gweru Provincial Hospital. He also performed surgery on Erisha Siakachoma's neck to remove a growth, and she later sought help at Samuchembu Health Centre.

Munyeki was arrested by police at a funeral wake in Chirape, Gokwe, on Monday.

Source - The Chronicle
