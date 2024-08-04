Zinara rehabilitating Harare's high-density suburbs roads

News / National

by Staff reporter

The rehabilitation of roads in Harare has expanded to high-density suburbs, aligning with the Government's commitment to inclusivity. This move counters critics' claims that roadworks were solely focused on areas leading to the new Parliament building ahead of the 44th Sadc Summit.The Herald visited Warren Park and Dzivarasekwa, where road upgrades are well underway, with reconstruction and overlaying expected to be completed by early September. Zinara CEO, Nkosinathi Ncube, confirmed that Zinara is funding these projects and emphasized that this is part of a broader initiative to improve roads in high-density areas, as announced by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felex Mhona.Ncube highlighted that Zinara is funding projects nationwide to enhance connectivity and support business in line with Vision 2030. While Harare's projects are more visible due to the scale of work by the department of roads, Zinara's funding efforts extend across the country, aiming to significantly contribute to the attainment of Vision 2030.